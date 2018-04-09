Iran-Russia joint parliamentary committee to boost bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has announced the formation of a Joint Committee between Iranian and Russian parliaments for the development of bilateral, political and economic relations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday in Tehran, Larijani said "we have met several times in Russia and other countries, and have developed frameworks for promoting cooperation between the two countries."

"Joint parliamentary committee aims to increase the level of trade and political relations between the two countries in establishing sustainable security in the region and the fight against narcotics," he said.

He stressed that there are important economic projects between the two countries to increase the level of trade relations; during bilateral talks, they studied possible ways to carry ou major national as well as provincial projects, especially in Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan provinces. Relations between the private sectors of the two countries will also be examined and will be put in the agenda.

Vyacheslav Volodin, for his part, announced the signing of an MoU for the development of Iran-Russia joint parliamentary committee to promote ties and cooperation between the two countries.

"We are responsible for implementing the projects that we have previously negotiated on. The relations between Iran and Russia are developing, which is the result of good ties between the two presidents," he noted.

Pointing to the establishment of joint structures for relations between Iran and Russia, he said "it helps better understand the decisions made by Iran and Russia and fight against narcotics and terrorism."

Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in Tehran for an official visit on Monday, during which he met with Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Larijani which is Russian official's fifth meeting with his Iranian counterpart over the past year and a half.

The two politicians earlier held substantive conversations on numerous occasions, including at international parliamentary forums on combating terrorism and the drug threat.

He is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and and open a plenary meeting of the Russian-Iranian Business Forum.

