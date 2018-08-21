Mazandaran, Volgograd sign MoU on economic coop.

A Russian delegation comprising 40 people from Volgograd, a city in southwest Russia, visited the Iranian northern province of Mazandaran on Tuesday during which the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to increase bilateral cooperation between the two Iranian and Russian cities.

The memorandum has been signed within the framework of agreements reached by the Joint Economic Commission between Iranian Parliament and Russian Duma.

The two cities have agreed to increase their bilateral trade to new levels, as the signatories of the memorandum emphasized to reach a target of $200 million worth of trade transactions between Mazandaran and Volgograd in the near future.

The memorandum stipulates that the deputies of the governors of Mazandaran and Volgograd will pursue the progress of economic cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum and will hold talks with the aim of removing possible obstacles on the way of expanding bilateral relations. The deputy governors were also scheduled to report the results of their talks to the respective governors.

During the visit of the Russian delegation to Mazandaran, another memorandum of understanding was signed between the two cities’ Chamber of Commerce in addition to an agreement inked between the Agricultural University of Sari and the University of Volgograd.

KI/IRN83008496