  1. Politics
15 August 2018 - 14:31

Iran, Iraq, Turkey agree on border control, fight against illicit drugs

Iran, Iraq, Turkey agree on border control, fight against illicit drugs

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iraqi Interior Minister Qassem al-Araji declared signing of an agreement between Iran, Iraq and Turkey to enhance cooperation in border control and the fight against illicit drugs.

Qassem al-Araji, who is now in Ankara, said he had a meeting with the Iranian and Turkish interior ministers, during which the three sides agreed to ensure security of borders among the three neighboring countries and prevent the infiltration of illicit drug smugglers, the Arabic-language Alsumaria news agency reported.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, according to the report. Strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint agreements were the focus of his trip.

LR/4375363

News Code 136790
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News