Iran, Iraq, Turkey agree on border control, fight against illicit drugs

Qassem al-Araji, who is now in Ankara, said he had a meeting with the Iranian and Turkish interior ministers, during which the three sides agreed to ensure security of borders among the three neighboring countries and prevent the infiltration of illicit drug smugglers, the Arabic-language Alsumaria news agency reported.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Turkey on Tuesday, according to the report. Strengthening bilateral cooperation and joint agreements were the focus of his trip.

LR/4375363