Iranian MP calls for further boost in Tehran-Moscow ties

“The level of economic and commercial relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia does not befit the available capacities, which calls for speeding the process to meet the expectations and improve the bilateral ties to a strategic level,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament.

The Iranian law maker made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan in Tehran.

Falahatpisheh voiced content with the good and growing ties between Tehran and Moscow, especially in areas of parliamentary and governmental cooperation, and called for an increase in dialogue between the legislators of the two countries.

“The bilateral interactions between the parliamentary delegations of the two countries show that the two sides are willing to further bolster friendly ties and this trend should be preserved with joint efforts,” asserted the Iranian MP.

He also underlined that it is necessary for the two countries to work on solving problems and removing barriers in the path for broadening economic cooperation.

For his part, Dzhagaryan congratulated Falahatpisheh on his election to the chair of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, saying “parliamentary relations between the two countries are at a high level and we welcome further development of ties and bolstering of relations in the current term ahead."

