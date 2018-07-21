MP urges EU to show commitment to JCPOA in action

“The continuation of European companies’ engagement with Iranian partners is a touchstone to demonstrate to what extent the European Union is committed to the JCPOA,” said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament on Saturday.

The Iranian senior MP made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Austria, Andreas Schieder.

“EU’s proposed package should be presented in a way that solutions, mechanisms and practices be explicitly visible in it to reassure that it has been designed to be put into practice,” asserted the Iranian MP.

“Dialogue is one of the features of Iranian political diplomacy and at the same time we will practice retaliatory policies in the face of the anti-Iranian moves of the US congress,” reassured the Iranian lawmaker.

The Austrian legislator, for his part, in this meeting, underlined that Austria is after developing bilateral relations and added, “there are many areas of shared points of view between Iran and Austria and plans can be put into practice through these commonalities.”

“Iran is the element of stability in one of moist complicated and most destabilized regions of the world,” said the Austrian MP.

