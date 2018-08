In the new ranking of FIFA published on Thursday, Iran received 1,471 points to become 32nd in the world and first in Asia.

This is the first ranking after Russia 2018 World Cup using the new formula.

The first five Asian teams are as follows: Iran (32nd), Australia (43rd), Japan (55th), South Korea (57th), and Saudi Arabia (70th).

France, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, and Uruguay stand at first to fifth ranks respectively.

