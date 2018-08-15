Iran’s handball team starts 2018 Asian Games with victory

In Wednesday match, Iran gained a 55-11 victory over Malaysia. Iran is in Group A of the preliminary round along with the defending champion Qatar and Malaysia. Top two teams of each group advance to the main round of the competition. Since Malaysia has suffered another loss to Qatar in the first day, Iran and Qatar secured berth to the next round.

Iran will face Qatar on Friday to determine the leader of the Group A.

The 2018 Asian Games officially starts on Aug. 18 and wraps up on Sep. 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang while basketball, football and handball competitions have started from yesterday.

