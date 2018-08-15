Iran's U21 football held by KSA in 2018 Asian Games

In a Wednesday match at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium in Cikarang, Iran’s encounter with the traditional rival, Saudi Arabia, ended with a no-no draw.

As the game’s stats demonstrate, both teams had 50 percent of ball possession while KSA had 6 shots on goal compared to 3 for Iran.

Kranjcar Zlatko’s men will face North Korea on August 17 before meeting taking on Myanmar on Monday.

Iran has won four titles in the previous editions of the event and the last championship goes back to 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea.

The 2018 Asian Games officially starts on Aug. 18 and wraps up on Sep. 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang while basketball, football and handball competitions have started from yesterday.

MAH/4375653