  1. Politics
17 August 2018 - 13:24

US never to wage military war against Iran: official

US never to wage military war against Iran: official

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that the United States will never wage a military war against Iran.

He went on to say that the US will also never get into ideological arguments with Iran, however it makes use of Iran’s Achilles Heel, economy.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Isfahan while participating in a session dedicated to reviewing the economic issues of the province.

“After 40 years, we still suffer harm from oil,” he highlighted, and referred to remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution who has repeatedly said that the most important solution to the country’s economy is reducing dependence on oil.

Elsewhere in his remrks, Rahmani added that some 80 percent of Iranians approved of the performance of security forces in the country.

MAH/IRN83003599

News Code 136827

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News