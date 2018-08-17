US never to wage military war against Iran: official

He went on to say that the US will also never get into ideological arguments with Iran, however it makes use of Iran’s Achilles Heel, economy.

He made the remarks on Thursday in Isfahan while participating in a session dedicated to reviewing the economic issues of the province.

“After 40 years, we still suffer harm from oil,” he highlighted, and referred to remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution who has repeatedly said that the most important solution to the country’s economy is reducing dependence on oil.

Elsewhere in his remrks, Rahmani added that some 80 percent of Iranians approved of the performance of security forces in the country.

