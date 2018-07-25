Interior min. blasts EU for not seriously fighting drug trafficking

“While they (European countries) claim that they adhere to the anti-money laundering laws, they do not even provide the least information on combating money laundering and drug-related money laundering,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on Wednesday at a gathering of Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad.

“Last year, we discovered 1,200 tons of drugs and 830 tons of opium,” said Rahmani Fazli, who is also the chairman of Iran Drug Control Headquarters, adding that Iranian forces had to engage in more than two thousand armed clashes with drug smugglers.

The Iranian interior minister further called on the Islamic Republic of Iran representatives to intensify their efforts to expand Iran’s relations with the world, adding that provincial governors in border provinces as well as Iranian ambassadors need to work more seriously to keep the border markets open and increase Iran’s relations with the outside world.

Rahmani Fazli further stressed that the diplomats and other officials must lay the grounds for more cultural and political cooperation with the regional countries.

