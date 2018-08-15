Larijani congratulates Lebanese counterpart on anniv. of victory in 33-day war

The Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani forwarded a message of congratulations to his Lebanese counterpart Speaker Nabih Berri hailing the 12th anniversary of victory of the Lebanese over the Israeli regime in the 33-day war of 2006.

According to the 629-page Winograd Report by the Israeli regime itself, Hezbollah fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives. UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 war, calls on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

