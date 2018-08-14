Car smashes into security barriers outside UK parliament, driver detained

Social media users reported on Tuesday morning that an alleged car crash occurred near the British parliament, with a car ramming into the security barriers. Police cars were seen driving toward the parliament building.

According to the Mirror, armed police have surrounded the vehicle after it rammed into the barriers near the Palace of Westminster and pulled the driver out. Several pedestrians have been injured in the incident, UK Metropolitan police said.

At 07.37hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it.

None of the people injured after a car crashed into the security barriers outside the UK Parliament are in a life-threatening condition, the Metropolitan Police added.

The reasons for the incident are unclear so far.

