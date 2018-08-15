Why don't we negotiate with US?

There are some points in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s statements that should be taken note of.

The first point is that the United States, especially Donald Trump’s government, is to blame for the current situation by withdrawing the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement and restoring primary and secondary sanctions against Iran.

Although President Trump has said he is ready to negotiate with Iran without preconditions and backed down from his previous positions, his withdrawal from the international nuclear agreement has left no room for dialogue.

Moreover, Trump is regarded unreliable even among the United States’ allies in the world. Now, European countries are very worried that a person such as Trump has taken the helm at the White House.

Secondly, the only way forward is that Trump acknowledges this fact that all the United States’ conspiracies against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution have ended in failure. Trump should have been advised by senior political experts like Zebigniew Brzezinski, who served as national security adviser under the Jimmy Carter administration, to accept a "powerful Iran".

Undoubtedly, if Trump does not want or fails to accept such a fact, he must face the dire consequences which would come to haunt the US in the region and the wider world. He must look at the record of extremist figures such as John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Rudy Giuliani who form his inner circle. Each of these neo-cons symbolize the failure of the George W. Bush administration’s policies.

Third, Iran will not negotiate with the Trump administration at all, because Trump as president is not even trusted by the closest people around him.

Even before Trump walked out of the multilateral nuclear treaty, the Barack Obama administration failed to comply fully with the agreement. Obviously, in such a situation, negotiations with a country that is challenging the world order would be totally useless and illogical.

MNA/TT