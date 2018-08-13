Iran not to change regional polices under US sanctions

The US request for talks with Iran under the threat of sanctions is merely a publicity stunt, and Washington needs to remove the sanctions first, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with Qatar’s al-Jazeera TV on Monday, according to IRNA.

In early May, President Trump withdrew US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the Sextet (the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany) and reinstated sanctions against Tehran, despite the other signatory states' call for keeping the agreement in place.

“Iran will not change its policies in the region because of US sanctions and threats,” al-Jazeera quoted Zarif, who added that “Iran will never negotiate on its missile program because our missiles don’t threaten anybody."

Tehran will fully support Ankara in the face of US sanctions, he underlined referring to the economic war of US against Iran and Turkey.

The idea to form an anti-Iran Arab NATO is solely a useless delusion and a worn-out policy, said Zarif.

Saudi Arabia is leading a sinister policy in Yemen and the Western countries are accomplices in these crimes because of their silence and arms support, he added.

YNG/IRN82999940