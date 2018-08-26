IRGC cmdr. says foreign threats have adverse effect

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks in a ceremony at Razi University in the western city of Kermanshah on Sunday.

Jafari described the country’s complicated situation as a test from God, saying that the Islamic Establishment with the help of nation will overcome the difficulties.

“The expansion and influence of the Islamic Revolution, especially in the region and the defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is the major concern of the United States in the region,” the IRGC commander noted.

He said that Iran’s strengths are much more than its weaknesses, stressing that through reliance on domestic sources the economic hardship can be defeated.

