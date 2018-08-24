Iran to vehemently support regional allies: Amir-Abdollahian

“We will vehemently keep supporting our regional allies as Trump and Netanyahu are too down to make decisions for Iran’s policies,” underlined the Iranian Parliament Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs made the remarks in a post published on Thursday on his Twitter account.

“The failed policies of Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will not last in the White House. Trump's unstable nature and Netanyahu illegitimate acts are too down to make decisions on the positive and constructive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region,” he underlined.

