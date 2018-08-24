  1. Politics
24 August 2018 - 12:10

Iran to vehemently support regional allies: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran to vehemently support regional allies: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iranian former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs tweeted on Thursday that US measures against Iran’s regional policies will not succeed and reassured that Iran will keep supporting its regional allies.

“We will vehemently keep supporting our regional allies as Trump and Netanyahu are too down to make decisions for Iran’s policies,” underlined the Iranian Parliament Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian former deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs made the remarks in a post published on Thursday on his Twitter account.

“The failed policies of Trump's national security adviser John Bolton will not last in the White House. Trump's unstable nature and Netanyahu illegitimate acts are too down to make decisions on the positive and constructive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region,” he underlined.

YNG/4382701

News Code 137037
Yasser Nazifi Gilavan

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News