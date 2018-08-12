Turkey ready to trade in local currencies with Iran, Russia, China, EU: Erdogan

According to Turkey’s Daily Sabah English website, the Turkish president made the remarks while addressing the ruling Justice and Developemnt Party (AK Party) members in the Black Sea province of Rize.

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US president’s jubilation after inflicting economic sanctions on Turkey. Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi underlined on Saturday that Iran supports Turkey in the face of US sanctions on Ankara.

KI/PR