Turkey’s Erzurum calls for increased medical coop. with Iran’s Tabriz

Seyfettin Azizoğlu made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Azarbaijan’s provincial governor Majid Khodabakhsh in Tabriz.

He went on to say that Tabriz has had a significant growth in economic and industrial sectors, adding that Erzurum is ready to deepen ties with the Iranian city.

Elsewhere, he highlighted that if the commute between the two countries are facilitated, the relation between East Azarbaijan and Erzurum will further expand.

Khodabakhsh, for his part, referred to Iran-Turkey’s $30 billion trading aim, adding that the presidents of the two countries have close and friendly relations with each other and bilateral cooperation is boosting more than ever.

Highlighting the potentials of the Iranian province, he said that Iran will support all Turkish firms or individuals who are willing to invest in Tabriz and East Azarbaijan province.

