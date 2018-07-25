Iran slams US secretary of state’s anti-Iran remarks

Following the interfering remarks and unfounded claims of US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo in an anti-Iranian meeting in California, Iran has officially protested over these measures via a letter handed to the Swiss embassy in Tehran, Bahram Ghasemi said.

Voicing Iran’s official objection to US administration, the letter condemns baseless remarks of Pompeo and considers it as an interference in Iran’s internal affairs, Ghasemi added.

Recent actions of US Secretary of States violates United Nations Charter and also bilateral commitments of US, especially that of Algeria Declaration, he said, adding that US should be accountable for these acts.

