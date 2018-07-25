US baseless threats not worthy of response

He made the remarks at a Wednesday cabinet session in Tehran.

Resistance and solidarity of the Iranian nation and attempts to neutralize the plots will be the most powerful response to the ruthless remarks of American officials, Rouhani highlighted.

"The Iranian nation have opposed US rulers' stubbornness and mistreatment in all fields since the beginning, choosing the path of resistance and steadfastness,” he said, adding, "the harder we work in the country for production and export, the stronger response we give to enemies' plots against the Iranian nation."

"In addition to attempts inside the country, the government has started legal and international measures, one of which is filing a lawsuit against the US in International Justice Court (ICJ)," the president continued.

"US sanctions are inconsistent with resolutions and their previous commitments and it is Iran's right to file a lawsuit against the United States in international judicial organs," said Rouhani, adding that the Iranian government has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice.

The lawsuit was filed on July 16 over US illegal withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the reinstatement of its unilateral sanctions. Iran stresses that “through the ‘8 May sanctions’ and further sanctions that have been announced, the United States “has violated and continues to violate multiple provisions” of the 1955 Treaty.

In response, the ICJ president has sent a letter to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, calling on the US to avoid taking any further actions regarding anti-Iran sanctions.

Updating…

MAH/4356897