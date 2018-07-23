Iranian nation to give unanimous response to US intervention

In a statement on Monday, Ghasemi said the hypocritical and cheap remarks made by the US Secretary of State in this gathering were merely part of an instrumental and propagandistic act.

“These statements more than ever reveal the utter helplessness of the US government after its illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its failure to achieve the goals of this unwise and one-sided move which made Washington globally isolated,” he noted.

“Such words are precisely in line with the US’ long-term policy of destabilizing the region, which is a violation of its international obligations.”

He further slammed Washington’s dishonesty, hypocrisy, and countless contradictions in imposing the cruelest illegal sanctions against the interests of the Iranian people.

On the one hand, he said, Washington calls the Iranians terrorists and puts the name of Iran on the list of countries whose citizens are subject to restrictions and a ban on entry into the United States, and on the other hand, it makes fraudulent claims and plays the false and hypocritical role of friendship for the people of Iran.

Ghasemi pointed to the long history of costly interventions by the US administrations in Iran’s internal affairs, saying that all Iranians interested in the grandeur of their land and their glorious Iranian identity would never forget the 1953 coup that led to the overthrow of the popular and legal government of Iran.

“Nonstop support for criminal terrorists and separatist groups, support for Saddam Hussein in his eight-year war against the great nation of Iran, the shoot-down of Iran’s passenger aircraft over Persian Gulf waters and dozens of other anti-Iran behaviors will not be forgotten.”

The Iranian spokesman stated that there is a paradox between the speeches, deeds and the overt and covert behaviors of the current US administration. “They are dishonest not only with the people of Iran, but also with their own people.”

“Throughout history, Iranians have never accepted any foreign domination and bullying policies. Certainly, in such sensitive situation, Iran will not pay heed to the policies of the current president and warmongering minority in the US. [These people] are not committed to any of the ethical, human, legal, and international norms; their speeches and behaviors are devoid of any authenticity; and they are not trustworthy as many of their own friends and allies admit.”

Ghasemi underlined that Iranians, without a doubt, are expected to respond to such interventionist remarks and measures by American officials and politicians with unity and integrity.

“The words of the US secretary of State, and especially his last night remarks, show that he is still deprived of the required knowledge and understanding of the past and present of Iranians,” he noted.

Before making any assessment and judgment about other nations and societies in the world, the American officials need to have enough knowledge, reasoning and a deep understanding of the realities of these societies, he added.

“Undoubtedly, the brave people of Iran will foil all plots hatched against their country with the maturity achieved from their past experiences and countless ups and downs throughout the country’s history, inspired by their cultural teachings and intrinsic talent,” concluded Ghasemi.

Iran “is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” Mike Pompeo alleged on Sunday, citing what he called Iranian leaders’ corruption and wealth, Spuntnik reported.

