Trump's threatening post against Iran stirs outrage on Twitter

Based to an “American habit” of threatening and intimidating people and governments around the world, suggesting war and violence against them, including the Islamic Republic, Trump has launched a furious all-caps tweet posted last Sunday night, threatening Iran of "suffering consequences the likes of which few have ever suffered before."

Trump threatened Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter late Sunday night; To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad earlier on Sunday, President Rouhani responded to the US claim over completely stopping Iran's oil exports; "Iran has many "straits" apart from the Strait of Hormuz, through which to ship its oil, in case Iran's exports are blocked."

"Mr. Trump! We are the honest men who have throughout history guaranteed the safety of this region's waterways. Do not play with the lion's tail, it will bring regret," Rouhani said.

Hassan Rouhani cautioned Mr Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Iran’s capital of Tehran, saying “American must understand well that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

"You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran's security and interests," Rouhani said, in an apparent reference to reports of efforts by Washington to destabilize Iran's Islamic Establishment.

Following hashtags like #shutUpTrump, #Learn_from_the_past, #animaltrump, #StopMeddlingInIran, #ShutUpTrump, #ImpeachTrump and #ReleaseTheTrumpTapes, many users have lashed out at Trump's threatening message against Iran.

One user, Monty Boa‏, said that President Rouhani didn't threaten the United States. He threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in Iranian territorial waters, effectively revoking a "privilege" that Iran grants to other countries. The US contests Iran's and Oman's claims to these waters.

Here you can read some tweets from user under Trump's post:

Some users also posted an image showing Iran's detention of US Navy sailors in the Persian Gulf back in 2016, using #Learn_from_the_past hashtag; they have recommended Trump to learn from the past and after looking carefully the images, repeat his words against Iran again:

An American journalist David Hogg, in response to Trump's tweet, ironically wrote "one of the biggest threats to national security in the past 2 years has been increasing the character limit from 140 to 280."

This is not the first time that Donald Trump is threatening a country in his Twitter account. He constantly threatened the Islamic Republic to quit the international nuclear deal, waging war against Iran, imposing the severest sanctions ever against Iran, and cutting its oil exports. He also has a long history in insulting the Iranian officials and nation.