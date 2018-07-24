We've been around for millennia, BE CAUTIOUS! Zarif warns Trump

“The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago,” Zarif tweeted back early on Tuesday, adding “Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs.”

The Iranian foreign minister then advised the US president to learn from history, saying “we’ve been around for millennia & seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries.”

At the end, Zarif told Trump: “BE CAUTIOUS!," ironically repeating Trump's threatening phrase!

President Rouhani warned Donald Trump on Sunday not to ‘play with the lion’s tail', underlining that 'peace with Iran is the mother of the all peaces and war with Iran is the mother of all wars;" Donald Trump threatened Iran in all-caps tweet saying “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"

KI/4355423