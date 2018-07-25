  1. Politics
IRGC chief:

Oil threats can be easily responded

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned US for threats to cut Iran’s oil export to zero saying that these threats can be easily responded.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said that if US’ adventurous president hears about IRGC’s capabilities, he will realize that oil threats can be easily responded by Iran.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari made the remarks on Wednesday in Tehran in delivering ceremony of 10 Sukhoi fighter jets which have been overhauled and modernized by IRGC experts and Iranian knowledge-based companies.

He also praised President Rouhani’s recent remarks on US threats and described them as “revolutionary”.

Rouhani said Sunday that “the Americans need to realize that making peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and waging war against Iran is the mother of all wars … Don’t twist the lion’s tail, you will regret it.”

