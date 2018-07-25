‘The Descendants’ wins awards at Australia’s MCIFA

Directed by Yaser Talebi and produced by Mitra Rouhi, ‘The Descendants’ won the Best Screenplay Award and the Best Supporting Actress Award for Victoria Lochinkova at the 1st Melbourne City Independent Film Awards (MCIFA) in Australia.

‘The Descendants’ has previously won several awards from international film festivals including the Yonder Award for the best film at the 3rd edition of Longleaf Film Festival in US, Pembroke Taparelli (Best Film), Reel Rose Awards (Best Film), and Franklin County (Best Actor).

The film is about the quiet life of Jacob and his wife which becomes entangled with worries about their son Farrokh, who left Iran to continue his studies—he has not been in touch with them for a long time, and now the father embarks on an Odyssey-like journey to find him.

Melbourne City Independent Film Awards (MCIFA) is a monthly online film competition aimed to promote independent films and filmmakers from across the globe. The event chooses 15 awards that best represent the cross-section of the indie film world.

