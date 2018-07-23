Gunmen attack provincial governor office in Erbil

Erbil deputy governor, Tahir Abdullah, told that Security forces have surrounded the building and are searching for the gunmen.

“The motive behind the attack is unclear,” Abdullah added.

The identity of the attackers is also unknown as of right now, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

According to Kurdish NRT TV, heavy gunshots have been heard in the surrounding area, as the security forces say four militants are trapped inside the building while all the staff have been evacuated without suffering any injuries.

