Two massive quakes jolts Southeast Asia

Powerful 8.2 magnitude quake hit Fiji Islands at 00:19 GMT. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 281 kilometers (about 175 miles) northeast of the Ndoi Island at the depth of 560 kilometers,

The Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that no tsunami threat has been declared in the Pacific region despite the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near the Fiji Islands on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

And less than four hours later, at 4:10 GMT, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok. According to the US Geological Survey, the latest quake's epicenter was detected at a depth of 7.9 km (4 miles) near the town of Sembalun Lawang, in an area of recently-hit Lombok island. However, there is currently no information on damage or casualties yet.

MAH/PR