Iran freestyle team crowned at Asian Junior C’ship

Gaining 189 points, Iran topped the team ranking and won the title while India and Uzbekistan stood at second and third places with 173 and 128 points respectively.

Gold-winners of Iran include Amirhossein Kavousi (70kg), Sajjad Gholami (79kg), Abbas Ali Foroutan (92kg), Sajjad Azizi (97kg), Amir Nader Yari (125kg).

Also, Reza Alijanzadeh (57kg), Amir Hossein Maghsoudi (65kg), Ali Savadkoohi (74kg) and Sajjad Seyedi (86kg) received four bronze medals.

Earlier, Iran’s Greco-Roman team also claimed the title of Asian Junior Championship.

Here is the scores of top five teams:

GOLD - Iran (189 points)

SILVER - India (173 points)

BRONZE - Uzbekistan (128 points)

Fourth - Japan (126 points)

Fifth - Kazahkstan (125 points)

Full results and standings are available at United World Wrestling website.

MAH/4354235