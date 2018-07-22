  1. Technology
Iran, China sign MoU on funding joint research projects

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology and China’s Ministry of Science and Technology have signed an MoU to fund joint research projects.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of the 2018 Shanghahi summit between the two countries’ presidents.

Under the MoU, between three to five joint research projects amounting to $50,000 in a year will be funded by the two sides.

The areas of cooperation as proposed by the two sides should be finalized by September 2018.

The main focus of the agreement is on activation of research companies and establishing links between the Iranian and Chinese research companies. The Iranian side in charge of implementing the agreement is the international interactions center at the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, and the Chinese side in charge is the international cooperation department at China’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

