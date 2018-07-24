Three Iranian universities to jointly produce a CubSat

A meeting was held in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the cooperation between Iranian universities and the space industry, Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Director Morteza Barari stressed the important roles that universities can play in the development of the space industry in the country.

Referring to the current projects of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) with a number of top universities in the country, Barari said "universities play a significant role in the development of space technology, and now the Iranian Space Agency is seeking to strengthen bilateral cooperation."

He said that over the past few months, 3 projects have been signed with 3 universities in the country and they are working on a Small Student Satellite project (SSS project) in cooperation with The Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) and a CubeSat project, in collaboration with 3 domestic universities.

He said that the ISA has held conferences, workshops and specialized panels in the field of marketing space products and businesses in cooperation with the country’s top universities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ISA director addressed some of the country's challenges in the field of water resources management, natural disaster management such as drought and dust storms, saying that 90% of natural disasters are originated in the air, and only 10% of them, including earthquakes, landslides and volcanic eruptions are land caused by terrestrial factors.

According to Barari, climate research and radar satellites play an important role in monitoring and managing the natural disasters, stressing that joint projects in cooperation with domestic need to be based on domestic technological capabilities and focus on resolving the challenges facing the country.

He further said that manufacturing a satellite involves 40 different technologies and requires cooperation with different industries and universities.

