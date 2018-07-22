EU’s promised mechanism to save JCPOA still in negotiations stage

Speaking at an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ali Larijani stressed that the Islamic Republic would utilize every measure on the path of developing nuclear technology to clear misunderstandings and ensure that the nation would not suffer from economic pressure.

“After the US withdrawal, the EU requested Iran not to use its legal right to retaliate and stay in the nuclear agreement, instead. In turn, they promised to provide some mechanisms that would ensure Iran’s continued benefits from the nuclear pact,” said Larijani, adding that Iranian authorities did not turn down the request so that the nation could avoid economic issues as much as possible.

The Parliament speaker went on to add, however, that the promises have not reached a tangible conclusion yet and negotiations with the EU are still ongoing.

“It seems we have entered a new phase in which the other side [US] thinks it can impose its illogical and hegemonic demands on the Iranian nation through exerting economic pressure,” said Larijani, adding “but we have to make them realize that the Iranian people, while patient and keen on having interactions, will never sell out their dignity and toss aside the future of the country’s technological progress over US’ hegemonic temperament.”

He went on to add, “the enemies’ antagonism today is no longer in the form of a threat of war against the Iranian nation; rather it is pushing for reduction of the range of our missiles.”

Elsewhere, Larijani condemned Israeli parliament’s apartheid measure to pass a highly controversial piece of legislation that declares the occupying entity “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” saying the hasty decision would trigger a wave of conflicts across the region.

He further called on international communities, particularly the Islamic Inter-Parliamentary Union (IIPU), to organize sessions as soon as possible to come up with necessary measures to counter the Israeli’s act.

