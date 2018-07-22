Larijani says Europe needs to intensify efforts to implement JCPOA

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Austria, Andreas Schieder on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ali Larijani described the relations between the two countries of Iran and Austria as ‘constructive and long-standing’, expressing his happiness with the increasing bilateral relations between the two countries in recent years.

Referring to the importance of expanding relations between Iran and Austria, the Iranian parliament speaker stated "the efforts of the two countries' parliaments will provide the conditions for the expansion of economic, political and cultural relations."

The Iranian top legislator continued, "in the current situation, Tehran holds a positive outlook to increasing engagement with Vienna, as Austria was one of the countries that took steps toward expansion of relations following the signing of the nuclear deal."

He further emphasized the need for European countries to implement the nuclear deal in a more serious manner, saying “Europe needs to come up with its own plans for the full implementation of the nuclear deal.”

Andreas Schieder, for his part, said in the meeting that the relations between Iran and Austria are increasing, expressing his satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations.

He said that the exchange of visits by two countries’ officials has played an important role in the recent development of bilateral ties.

Pointing to Austria’s continuous support for Iran nuclear deal, Schieder added “the Austrian authorities do not believe that the continuation of the JCPOA is dependent on US approval, so they will try to fully implement the JCPOA.”

The Austrian parliamentary official noted that some good planning has been made for expansion of ties and implementation of economic and cultural projects, expressing hope that the projects would soon come on stream.

