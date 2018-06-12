Construction of new Plasco building to start at Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Construction of a new building at the site of Plasco, an iconic shopping center in downtown Tehran which erupted in fire and collapsed in January 2016, will start at Eid al-fitr, said Tehran Governor Mohammad Hossein Moghimi on Monday.

The new building will be constructed in 15 stores and it is due to finish at Eid al-Fitr of 2 years later, he added.

The construction of this complex is financed by Mostazafan Foundation of Islamic Revolution (Foundation of the Oppressed), one of the largest charitable foundations in the country.

On January 19, 2017 Tehran Plasco building, a 17-storey shopping center, caught fire and three and a half hours later, #PlascoTragedy went viral on the internet and social media. The building collapsed. 15 firefighters and a number of civilians lost their lives and hundreds of people their jobs and business.

