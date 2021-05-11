Gen. Bagheri congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr advent

"I congratulate the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the Eid of mercy and forgiveness, to your Excellency, the commanders of the Armed Forces, the government", and the Muslim nations said Bagheri in this message.

Referring to the current situation due to Coronavirus and conspiracies of the arrogant power, he noted that the Muslim nations will meet their interests and resolve the problems through relying on the manners and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam.

It is hoped that in the light of the blessings of this great Eid, the Islamic Ummah will be guided to a bright future full of happiness and prosperity, he stated.

"I pray God for the health and succus of you and your family", he added.

