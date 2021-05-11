  1. Politics
May 11, 2021, 4:38 PM

Gen. Bagheri congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr advent

Gen. Bagheri congratulates counterparts on Eid al-Fitr advent

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri addressed the chief of staff of the Islamic countries in a message to congratulate them on this occasion.

"I congratulate the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, the Eid of mercy and forgiveness, to your Excellency, the commanders of the Armed Forces, the government", and the Muslim nations said Bagheri in this message.

Referring to the current situation due to Coronavirus and conspiracies of the arrogant power, he noted that the Muslim nations will meet their interests and resolve the problems through relying on the manners and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Islam.

It is hoped that in the light of the blessings of this great Eid, the Islamic Ummah will be guided to a bright future full of happiness and prosperity, he stated.

"I pray God for the health and succus of you and your family", he added.

RHM/

News Code 173299
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173299/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News