Iran, India stress strategic importance of Chabahar Port

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have stressed the strategic importance of developing Chabahar Port for expansion of economic and regional cooperation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in east China's coastal city of Qingdao on Sunday.

President Rouhani said Iran welcomes expansion of all-out relations with India as friendly country in the region, voicing readiness to develop strategic cooperation with the South Asian country.

Rouhani also welcomed India’s active participation in the development project of the port of Chabahar, adding “Chabahar Port can serve as India’s linking bridge to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, further contributing to the cementing of historical and trade ties between Tehran and New Delhi.”

On 9 June, officials at Indian Shipping Ministry announced that they will start interim development operations of Chabahar Port in Iran by June 13 despite US pullout from JCPOA and the reinstatement of sanctions. Tehran plans to use Chabahar for transshipment to Afghanistan and Central Asia. The Iranian port also provides India with an easier land-sea route to Afghanistan.

The Indian prime minister, for his part, noted a tangible hike in development of ties between Tehran and New Delhi, voicing his country’s resolve to continue expanding cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted the special status of Chabahar Port in boosting regional cooperation.

