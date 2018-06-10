Rouhani encourages private sector to take up projects in Mongolia

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on Iranian private sector to undertake development projects in Mongolia to further promote trade ties between the two countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Khaltmaagiin Battulga on the sidelines of the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in east China's coastal city of Qingdao.

The president welcomed development of Tehran- Ulaanbaatar relations in all areas, saying: “

“The development of economic relations is in line with the interests of the two nations, and we encourage Iranian private sector and businessmen to participate in Mongolian development projects," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president stressed the role of banking relations in expanding economic cooperation, adding that Iranian investors could invest in the sector of animal husbandry in Mongolia.

"Tehran is ready to develop and strengthen its economic and trade relations with Mongolia, and all the existing capabilities and opportunities must be tapped to deepen relations," Rouhani stressed.

President Battulga, for his part, described Iran-Mongolia relations developing and emphasised that his country is determined to strengthen its relations with Iran in all fields, especially economy.

