Iranian Parl. votes for Palermo bill after amendments

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Despite some MPs' objections to the content of Palermo bill, Iranian Parliament voted for UNTOC after making some amendments and removing defects in its content.

During the open session on Sunday, Iranian Parliament reviewed the report of the Judicial and Legal Commission on the amendments required by the Guardian Council to the bill of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

The bill was first passed in the Parliament back in January with 136 votes in favor and 89 against, and then was thoroughly reviewed by the Guardian Council, which reported some problems within the bill mostly on the incompatibility between the text of the bill and its translation.

Today, after making some amendments required by Guardian Council, the Parliament approved the ammended bill.

According to UNODC, the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.

It opened for signature by member states at a High-level Political Conference convened for that purpose in Palermo, Italy, on December 12-15, 2000, and entered into force on September 29, 2003.

