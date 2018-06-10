Parl. again reviewing Iran's accession to CFT, UNTOC

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament has begun reviewing Iran’s accession to Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and and membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

The bill on Iran’s accession to International Convention for the Suppression of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) had been returned to Parliament's National Security Commission almost two weeks ago following lawmakers’ opposition. Finally, the Commission approved the CFT on May 30 after months of reviewing and laying down some conditions for it.

In addition to reassessing the CFT, the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament today are reviewing Iran’s membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) as well in order to meet the demands of the Guardian Council, which is empowered to vet legislation.

The lawmakers approved Iran’s membership in the UNTOC back in January.

The opposition are worried that membership in UNTOC and CFT may hamper support for Iran-backed group such as Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinians resistance group Hamas.

