Iranian MP details concerns over Iran’s membership in UNTOC

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman detailed concerns over Iran’s membership in UNTOC, saying JCPOA, Education 2030, FATF, and UNTOC are aimed at bringing Iran under the West's control.

Iranian Parliament approved Iran membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) on Wednesday. The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.

With regard to threats posed by the UN document, Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said that after the nuclear deal with Iran was signed, the US Secretary of State John Kerry said at an American university that “through the JCPOA we can bring the Islamic Republic’s behavior under our control.”

Naghavi Hosseini asked why the US secretary of state said that? And what can the JCPOA bring to the United States?

“Since that time we have seen the western countries have put other different documents in front of Iran and they have said whether you would sign this or would not benefit from the nuclear deal,” Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman added.

He pointed out that after the implementation of the JCPOA, they have put forward documents including Education 2030, FATF, and now UNTOC, adding that some of these documents have been called JCPOA 1, 2, 3.

Regarding the threats posed by UNTOC, Naghavi said that among the provisions and clauses, there are definitions of crimes and provisions that can put the Islamic Republic of Iran in trouble, adding that “ for example, Iran’s definition of money laundering and terrorism is different with that of the document.”

Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman further detailed that Americans and some European countries have double standards regarding calling a group terrorist. If their crimes are to their advantage, they do not call them terrorists and vice versa.

“The Saudi regime has been bombarding the Yemeni people and killing them for three years with impunity without any resolution, but if the Islamic Republic executes a criminal, a resolution will be issued against it.”

He concluded that the western countries are seeking to bring Iran’s financial and economic relations under their control through FATF and UNTOC.

