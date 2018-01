TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – The MPs at Iranian Parliament approved Iran membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC) on Wednesday.

Of the 226 MPs present in the today’s public session of the parliament, 132 MPs voted in favor of the bill, while 80 voted against it, and 10 abstained.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.

KI