Makran coastline to flourish in future

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s defense ministry said on Sunday that through the efforts of the Navy, the Ministry of Defense and other forces, there is no threat in the Makran coastline region and it is ready for investments.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks on the sidelines of the second conference on the development of Makran, hailing the economic plans that have been carried out by the government in the southern coastal region.

He added that there are a lot of infrastructure projects under construction, hoping that the region will flourish in the future.

Adding that there are currently about more than 40,000 people working in the area, Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his hope that that figure will increase in the future.

