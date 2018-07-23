Two Iranian warships to be deployed to Azerbaijan

“In accordance with the orders of the Commander-in-Chief (the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran ), which has designated the Navy as a political, scientific, international and military force, and to touch the international dimension of the Navy, we hosted, in the past few months, the biggest military summit of Iranian history, called the Summit of the Commanders of the Naval Forces of the littoral states of the Indian Ocean and we will hold in August the first round of naval diving competitions with participants from a number of countries at Imam Khomeini Marine Science University of the Navy,” said Iran's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, on Monday.

The Iranian commander said the main objective of the competitions is to boost friendship and affinity between the naval forces of the Caspian Sea region and stated that the tournament will be held in the form of a Marine Cup in different countries. He added that concurrent with Military Diving Championships in Iran, shooting Championships will be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will send two warships to Azerbaijan to participate in the tournament on Tuesday.

