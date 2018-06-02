Tehran, Islamabad eye increased economic ties

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – In a meeting between Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mahdi Honardoost and Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday, the two officials stressed the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the economic realm.

Iran and Pakistan relations regarding security and defense has boosted in recent years, Sanjrani said, IRNA reported.

He also appreciated Iran for supporting Pakistan in international conferences and adopting same views as his country.

Honardoost, for his part, hoped for further promoting of bilateral ties, especially in the economic realm.

Expressing Tehran’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Islamabad, specifically regarding trade, Iranian envoy highlighted the need to prepare the grounds for expanding trade along the border lines of the two countries.

