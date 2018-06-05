Iranian deputy parl. speaker meets with Russian counterpart

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Motahari who is visiting Moscow met with Russian Deputy State Duma Speaker Sergei Neverov on Tuesday.

Iranian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Motahari who is visiting Moscow to attend the Development of Parliamentarism International Forum, which opened in Moscow on Monday, met with Russian Deputy State Duma Speaker Sergei Neverov on Tuesday.

The two senior legislators exchanged views on a variety of issues in this bilateral meeting which was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei.

Over 500 international participants are taking part in the forum in Moscow. Participants are made up of MPs and experts from 96 countries, as well as 58 official parliamentary delegations and representatives of 11 international parliamentary associations.

YNG/4313958