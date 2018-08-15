Iran, Russia eye increased IT coop.

The meeting was held in Russia on Wednesday. The two officials discussed various issues including the results of former Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications’ travel to Tehran in October 2015.

Reviewing the programs and aims of future Caspian Media Forum which is going to be held in Russia’s Astrakhan in September 2018 was also among other important topics of this meeting, IRNA reported.

This meeting is the continuation of the two country’s joint media sessions, the first of which was held in Tehran in last month where production of joint TV series, especially for children, supplying equipment and organizing training courses for journalists was discussed.

MAH/IRN83001958