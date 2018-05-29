Russian nuclear safety delegation meets with Salehi in Tehran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Head of Russia’s Rostekhnadzor, a body in charge of nuclear safety, and his accompanying delegation held talks with Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi on Monday in Tehran.

Alexei Aleshin, Head of the Russian Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service (Rostekhnadzor), headed a delegation to Iran on Monday and held talks with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi.

During the meeting which was also attended by Rostekhnadzor’s spokesperson, the two sides conferred on a wide range of topics of mutual interests, and ways to expand cooperation in the field of nuclear safety.

Rostekhnadzor (RTN) is the Russian body that regulates industrial safety, and is in charge of giving the essential license for each technical device to be used at hazardous industrial facilities in Russia.

