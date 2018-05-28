Russia ready for coop. in Iran mining projects

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – With its 18 years of fruitful experience in mining and mineral activities worldwide, Russia’s Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company (UMMC) voiced its readiness to participate in Iran’s mining projects.

Mehdi Karbasian, Chief Executive of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), made the remark in his meeting with senior UMMC Holding Company and said, “Iran has prioritized developing projects for increasing production capacities of copper, zinc, gold and rare-earth elements as well as developing education and research activities.”

Given the wide spectrum of activities of Russian UMMC Company, proper conditions have been provided for the two countries to broaden and enhance cooperation in this field, Karbasian maintained.

The Iranian official noted that €2.5 billion worth of contract has been inked between Iranian and Russian governments for boosting cooperation, adding “it is envisioned that privately-funded Iranian mine and mineral companies take advantage of this contract. In this context, the copper, zinc and gold sectors of Mehdiabad mine, which is currently operating the largest zinc production plan in the country, can pitch in for cooperation with the Russian side .”

He went on to say that National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) has also projects at hand for producing 440,000 tons of copper cathode.

For his part, chief shareholder and senior CEO of Russia’s UMMC said that his company has 40 subsidiary units in other countries.

This company accounts for 50, 40 and 41 percent share of copper, zinc and nickel production reserves in Russia, respectively.

The Russian side further voiced readiness to expand and broaden cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in relevant fields.

