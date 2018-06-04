IAEA to continue verification on Iran’s nuke commitments

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Yukiya Amano Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) today published a new statement on IAEA access to Iran’s nuclear sites.

In a statement submitted to IAEA's Governing Board with regard to the verification system and monitoring Iran’s nuclear program, Amano said, “US had earlier announced that it will withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal unilaterally.”

Despite US withdrawal from this internationally accepted deal, IAEA at the request of UNSC will be given a go ahead on verifying and monitoring fully implementation of Iran’s nuclear commitments, Amano reiterated.

In its previous report, International atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved Iran’s fully compliance with its commitments within the framework of stipulated rules and regulations.

