IAEA’s 10th report on Iran annuls US anti-Iran claims: MP  

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The 10th report of the IAEA crossed out all anti-Iran claims of US approving Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement, said Iranian senior MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi on Saturday.

“Despite US comments against Iran and repetitive violations of the nuclear agreement by Americans which seriously damaged US international reputation as a signatory state of the agreement, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano approved Iran’s compliance with the agreement for the tenth time,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, on Saturday.

His remarks came after the IAEA once again confirmed that Iran is fulfilling its commitments under the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement.

The new quarterly report released on Thursday read that Iran’s enriched uranium reserves stood at 109.5 kilograms until February 12. It said Iran did not exceed its 300 kilogram cap on enriched uranium during its reporting period.

“During the course of attesting Iran’s abidance by the JCPOA, all aspects of Iran’s nuclear program, the enriched uranium reserves, heavy water factory, and deviation from the agreement, have been reviewed as in compliance with the agreement,” asserted the Iranian law-maker.

