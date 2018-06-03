Rumors on Iran-Israel talks aims at 'legitimizing Zionist regime, weakening Resistance will'

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – A believing Muslim, who always sees himself in the presence of God, can never hold a meeting with the Zionists who are manifestations of absolute evil, said the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani on Sunday.

Talking about claims made by some Israeli and Saudi media about indirect negotiations between Iran and the Israeli regime in Jordan, Shamkhani highlighted that these rumors are aimed to legitimize the presence of Zionist regime and to weaken the determination of resistance movement.

The return of security to Iraq and Syria is a warning for the end of Zionist regime’s golden period of security, he said, adding that issue of Palestine will again become the first topic of Muslim world.

“Today, resistance groups and public opinion of the Islamic world have realized the fact that negotiation with the United States and surrendering to the demands of the Zionist regime cannot decrease the regime's insatiable thirst for expansion and aggression,” he added.

Touching on the UN Security Council’s rejecting of US draft resolution on Gaza which blamed Hamas over recent violence, Shamkhani described this as a “humiliating event,” for United States.

The opened gap between US and its traditional allies demonstrates that Trump’s policies has isolated US in an unprecedented manner, he highlighted.

MAH/IRN82933815